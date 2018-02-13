Latest: A11 reopened after overturned lorry incident

The southbound lanes on the A11 are now fully reopened after a lorry overturned earlier on today.

Police were initially called at 9.30am this morning after reports that the lorry had overturned on the road at Larling, damaging the central reservation, and had lost its load of hay bales, affecting both sets of carriageways.

No one had been injured in the incident and after the northbound carriageways were cleared and reopened earlier in the day, it has now been confirmed the southbound lanes are open again too.

Motorists are being advised though there may be delays due to the backlog of traffic.