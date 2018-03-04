Last chance to take a charity dip

A charity has issued a last call for participants and sponsors for the annual Bury St Edmunds Swimarathon.

Around 200 people are expected to take part in the Bury Rotary Club event, on March 17 and 18, with funds going to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Clic Sargent and the rotary club’s local charities fund.

Teams from Thurston Community College, Ixworth Free School, Bury Sea Cadets, schools and businesses will take part in the event, at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre on March 18. A smaller session, on March 17, will see 100 Culford School pupils swim, supported by volunteer lifeguards.

Robert Davie, swimarathon organiser, said: “It’s great to have so many people swimming in lanes, sponsored by more than 15 local businesses, to raise funds.”

To enter a team or offer company sponsorship, contact Robert on 07576 880822