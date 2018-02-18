Large donation helps Bury St Edmunds school buy television

A Bury St Edmunds based company that specialises in cannabis supplements and extracts have donated £5,000 to help buy specialist equipment for a school.

CBD Brothers gave the money to help Riverwalk School, in Chevington Close, purchase a new interactive touchscreen TV.

Jan Hatchell, head teacher of the school, said: “The pupils at Riverwalk EYFS(Early Years and Foundation Stage) were thrilled by the installation in their classroom of a new interactive touchscreen.

“The Clevertouch Screen allows our pupils to access learning individually and as a group. Many of our pupils need support to communicate, and the highly motivating activities engage them in making responses.”

Mrs Hatchell also said the equipment would help the pupils learn to take turns, which is a vital skill to develop and thanked the local community for their continued support they give to the school.

Ben Birrell, director of CBD Brothers, said: “CBD Brothers believes we have a responsibility to help the community. My daughter attends Riverwalk School and through this I was aware they were raising funds for new equipment.

“The clear touch was an easy choice when choosing what to donate as we had seen first hand the benefits it brings to children with communication difficulties. By providing this extra equipment we are able to allow more children to access the technology hopefully giving more classes and pupils the opportunity to develop these essential skills.”