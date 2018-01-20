Lakenheath’s Beavers raise money for five life savers

When Lakenheath’s Beaver scouts decided to raise money to buy the village a public defibrillator they had no idea how well it would turn out.

The fund raising effort was part of the 24 Beavers’ Community Impact Badge – and it has certainly had an impact.

Their leader Wendy Barnes proudly explained: “We were going to get one but we ended up getting five. Each installation costs £1,600.

“We’re also offering free training sessions for residents.”

The Beavers raised money any way they could, guided by villager Mike Rowntree, and with donations from Lakenheath Parish Council and the locality budgets of Forest Heath councillor Louise Marston and county councillor Colin Noble.

The defibs are being installed at Lakenheath’s primary school, village hall, sports ground Pavillion, Quayside estate and at Sedge Fen on the edge of the village.

But this is not the end of the fundraising by the five- to eigh-year-olds. Wendy explained: “It’s an ongoing effort to raise money for replacing pads and batteries.”