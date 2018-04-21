Lakenheath fears loss of bank will hit the vulnerable

Lloyds Bank will close its Lakenheath branch in October blaming ‘reduced transactions’ due to internet banking.

But the village’s councillors say the loss of their only bank will have a serious impact on vulnerable people.

The branch, which is scheduled to close on October 9, is one of 49 being closed by the Lloyds Group, whose 2017 profits were £5.3 billion. It says it is creating 925 jobs in other places, reducing job losses nationally to 305.

A spokesman for Lloyds said: “These branch closures are in response to changing behaviour and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.”

Lloyds promises a mobile branch facility in place before October.

But Lakenheath Parish Council spokeswoman Hermione Brown said: “We are pleased that a mobile facility will be provided but concerned it will facilitate a very much reduced service.

“As we understand this will include only the deposit of cheques and up to £5,000 cash per day. For withdrawals only up to £300 cash a day or £1,000 if pre-ordered 48 hours before.

“Many will be unwilling to make use of the proposed facility and others will be unable to do so as it is likely that it will involve the use of steps.

“These are the very people who will suffer as they are unlikely to be in a position to travel for banking services.”

The parish council is also concerned the lack of a bank may deter new businesses.

Colin Noble, the village’s county and district councillor who lives there, said: “I’ve banked in that branch for over 30 years and for everyone it’s the loss of a vital link.

“I’ll be contacting Lloyds and asking them to reconsider, but I suspect we know the answer.

“A lot of us do internet banking but there are things that have to be done in branch.”

He said he would ask the Post Office about counter services and the library about helping those without internet to do online banking there.

The village Post Office has certain banking and cash withdrawal facilities and there is a cash machine at the Co-op, though Mrs Brown says some are reluctant to use that because of past problems with it. The nearest Lloyds branch is in Mildenhall.