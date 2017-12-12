Lakenheath card challenge for family hospital charity

A demonstrator for an American greetings card craft accessories company put her skills to good use for charity.

Lakenheath-based crafter Lisa Rodriguez held a marathon card making challenge in aid of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

For the Christmas Cheer Challenge run by card stamp makers Stampin Up, she invited her fellow members of the US military community to make as many Christmas cards as possible.

The 338 cards created will be donated to be used by families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses which offer families of children in hospital a place to stay. The families often do not have the time to buy cards.

Lisa said: “It was a great opportunity to show our support to families who are going through such difficult times.”