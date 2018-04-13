Labour Party’s Max Clarke wins council by-election to represent Bury St Edmunds ward

A Labour Party candidate has won a by-election to represent a borough council ward in Bury St Edmunds.

Max Clarke was elected a St Edmundsbury Borough councillor for the St Olaves ward with 365 votes.

The seat was previously held by Labour’s Bob Cockle.

The Conservative Party’s Tom Murray gained 150 votes with 77 for Independent candidate Liam Byrne and 31 votes for Liberal Democrat Helen Korfanty.

Turnout was 18.57 per cent out of an electorate of 3,366.

The St Olaves ward is also represented by Independent Cllr Paul Hopfensperger.