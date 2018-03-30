Knitting a part of Thetford history

Thetford Town Council is calling on knitters and crocheters to help create a poppy display as part of the town’s remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The town’s 18-18 Poppy Project wants to decorate buildings and structures in the town with handmade poppies as well as making a river of them from the Guildhall clock tower to the giant poppy on the Royal British Legion building as the backdrop to the Nation’s Tribute on November 11.

Tina Cunnell, town clerk, said: “We would love all potential poppy makers to be involved as this is not only about Remembrance but living history.”

Poppy patterns are available online and there are hard copies in Kings House and in the Carnegie Room.

All the people who make the poppies, which must be delivered to Kings House and the Carnegie, will have their names and a photograph taken for use in a town display.

For more details email mail@thetfordtowncouncil