Knights called to take up St Nicholas Hospice Care challenge

St Nicholas Hospice Care is on the lookout for challengers brave enough to pick up the gauntlet and help raise funds by taking part in their upcoming obstacle event.

Starting from 10.30am, on Sunday, March 18, at the Playground in Church Farm, Barrow, Battle of the Knights will see participants complete a 4km run before tackling 25 obstacles strewn across a 1km course.

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s events fundraiser, said: “This event promises to be a great way for the whole family to spend their Sunday. It is a fun challenge that people of all abilities can enjoy.

“On the day there is a great sense of camaraderie, challengers share tips to help each other complete the obstacles and we have our volunteers cheering everyone on too.”

Sponsored by Hugh J Boswell and supported by The Playground, 2017’s event will see challengers face an array of obstacles including; a 10ft wall, tyre run, vertical cargo net, incline and decline monkey bars, before they can finish with a ramp climb.

Challengers wanting to take part in the event can sign-up on the day for £35.

Although the challenge is not a race, for those feeling more competitive, the event will be chip-timed and those who finish in the top 10 percent will be given the title of knight and the chance to compete next year for free.

Last year the fundraiser resulted in £14,000 for the charity, which cares for those across the community with long-term and life-threatening illnesses.

Or if taking part in the event isn’t for you, why not help out on the day as a volunteer.

If you think you can help please contact Charlie via email- charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk or telephoning 01284 715599.

To find out more information about the Battle of the Knights, go to stnicholashospice.org.uk