King Edward V1 School stages Careers Carousel with Form the Future to help young people discover a potential career

An organisation which works to connect students to potential employers is staging a special event at King Edward V1 School in Bury St Edmunds.

Form the Future is appealing for businesses to come forward to take part in the careers carousel at the Grove Road School.

Students can hear from and speak to employers for 15 minutes on a rotating scale, much like speed dating, in order to learn more about potential careers.

The carousel’s structured format enables young people to be fully engaged with potential employers as they move round the carousel.

This is the organisation’s first carousel in Bury St Edmunds and it is hoping more schools will take part in the future.

Charlotte Steggles, events and relationship manager, said: ““We hope to see more people coming on board as the more momentum we can create the more young people we can help towards careers.

“Each station can either be someone’s personal story about how they chose that career or an employer getting the message out that the company really wants to recruit young people and what fantastic opportunities it can offer.”

The event for Year 10 pupils is on February 7 between 9.20 am and 3.30 pm.

If you would like to participate contact Charlotte at csteggall@formthefuture.org.uk

An employability skills day, for Year 11 students will also be held on January 30 at the school.