Kasabian to play at Thetford Forest as part of Forest Live 2018

Popular rock band Kasabian have announced that they will be performing as part of the Forest Live summer concert series next summer.

The band, who are also headlining the Isle of Wight Festival 2018, will take to the stage on Sunday, June 10 at Thetford Forest, near Brandon.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission.

It is held in seven forest locations across the country and income from ticket sales goes towards looking after the nation’s forests.

Tickets cost £46 plus £5.10 booking fee. They go on sale at 9am on Friday and can be bought from the Forestry Commission box office by calling 03000 680400 or visiting forestry.gov.uk/music.