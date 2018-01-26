Josephine sings her way to London final

A 19-year-old Bury St Edmunds girl will perform on a London stage in March after sailing through to the final of a singing competition.

Josephine Bryan, whose family runs the Dog and Partridge pub in Crown Street, entered the Soundwaves Music Competition last year and, having got through the first two rounds, was told to bypass the third round and go straight to the final, which will be held on Sunday, March 18 at the O2 Academy in Islington.

Josie, who is the youngest of four children, started singing when she was two years old and performed in pantomimes, assemblies and talent shows while at school.

“When I was growing up, I think I sang more than I spoke so it wasn’t a surprise to anyone that I took to it,” she said.

But after moving to Bury from Essex in her sixth form, Josie shifted her focus to getting a job and qualified as a chef last year.

“As much as I’ve always loved singing, I never thought it was something I could do as a career. I wanted to do something that would teach me a craft and was something I could fall back on,” she said.

“But I always came back to singing and I knew that was what would make me happiest so I started writing songs again and applying for competitions and this one just sort of popped up out of nowhere.”

Josie will be up against 14 other acts, all hoping to impress the judges and bag the grand prize of a full UK tour.

“I’m very excited and I think it’s going to be fantastic,” she said.

“Just to be asked onto an O2 stage is a massive compliment but to win would just be amazing. It’s the dream.”