Jools Holland announced as ‘Nowton Nights’ headline

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will be performing at Nowton Park next year, as part of three ‘Nowton Nights’.

Tickets for the May 25 gig go on sale on Thursday, with Jools set to be joined on stage by Gilson Lavis, vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall along with a special guest yet to be announced.

Jools is the first act to be revealed in what is set to be a weekend of musical events at the park, with two more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

They will help to shape the final weekend of the Bury St Edmunds Festival, which runs from May 18-27.

Jools’ 19-piece rhythm and blues orchestra comprises a pianist, organist, drummer, vocalists, guitar, bass guitar, tenor saxophones, alto saxophones, baritone saxophone, three trumpets and the three trombones.

Prior to leading the orchestra Jools found success with Squeeze, notably with Up the Junction and Cool for Cats.

He has maintained a television presenting career alongside his musical career, starting in the early 1980s with a documentary about The Police, leading to co-presenting The Tube with the late Paula Yates from 1981-86 and his Later with Jools Holland music programme, which has been running on BBC Two for 25 years.

Tickets for the concert will be available on Thursday and are available from the promoter OEP Live! on 01256 416384 or at www.oeplive.com