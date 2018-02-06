Jo Churchill MP calls for equal representation on centenary of votes for women

Jo Churchill MP has called for more women in Suffolk to enter public office on the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

Mrs Churchill, who is Bury St Edmunds’ first female MP, has joined MPs across the country in calling for more women to be represented in politics, 100 years after the Representation of the People Act 1918 gave women over 30 the right to vote.

“100 years on, this is a fantastic opportunity to reflect on how far we have come thanks to the extreme bravery and sacrifice of the women who fought, and in some cases died, for equality,” Mrs Churchill said.

“A record number of women were elected to Parliament at the 2017 General election, but there is still a lot more work to do. I say that not just as a Member of Parliament and the first woman to win my seat, but as a wife, a mother and someone who fervently believes in empowering both men and women to be the best they can be, in whatever it is they do.

“I want to see more women standing for public office and better represented across society. That is why I will be celebrating this milestone and using it as an opportunity to foster an even more equal society for the next hundred years.