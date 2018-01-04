‘Jake was beautiful inside and out’ - family of teen killed in crash pay tribute

The family of 18-year-old Jake Paxton who died following a collision at Rougham on Boxing Day have paid tribute to him.

Jake, of Bury St Edmunds, was a passenger in a grey Ford Fiesta which collided with a black Vauxhall Corsa on the A14 eastbound, just east of junction 45, at about 9.30pm.

William Smedley

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

William Smedley, 18, of Bury St Edmunds, who was also a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, died at the scene.

In a statement issued through Suffolk Police, Jake’s family said: “We as a family are devastated that Jake has been tragically taken from us. Jake was beautiful inside and out.

“He was loved so very very much by all his family and those close to him.”

Following the collision, a third male – the driver of the Ford Fiesta – was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was uninjured.

A fund-raising campaign towards William’s funeral costs has raised more than £2,600.