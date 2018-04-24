Jail for Combs man who sexually abused schoolboy

A man from Combs who sexually abused a schoolboy more than a decade ago has been jailed.

Stanley Blatchford, 68, had denied five offences of indecent assault but on Monday was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court following a trial.

Judge David Goodin sentenced Blatchford, of Bildeston Road, Combs, to six years jail and ordered him to sign the sexual offences register.

The court had heard prosecution claims that the victim – who at the time was aged between 13 and 15 – had been sexually abused while visiting a mobile home owned by Blatchford.

It was alleged that the indecent assaults took place between 2001 and 2004.

Prosecuting, Katherine Davey said that Blatchford, who at the time had been in his early 50s, had allowed the boy to play computer games. It was also alleged that Blatchford had shown the boy pornographic magazines, said Miss Davey.

The boy said that he was told that if he said ‘no’ three times Blatchford would stop the assaults but when the boy said ‘no’ three times, it was ignored.

Following his arrest, Blatchford denied having engaged in an inappropriate behaviour with the boy.

Giving evidence, Blatchford repeated his denials, saying he never sexually assaulted the boy.

An NSPCC spokesperson for the East of England said: “Blatchford clearly set out to groom and abuse his victim in premeditated attacks for his own twisted pleasure. He probably thought he’d long got away with his sick crimes but thanks, in part, to his victim’s tremendous courage he is now in prison.

“It is vital that all survivors of non-recent abuse know that it is never their fault and that it is never too late to speak out and get support. The NSPCC’s helpline is available 24/7 for survivors of non-recent abuse to get advice on 0808 8005000 or by emailing help@nspcc.org.uk.”