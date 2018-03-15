Jail for Bury dog owner who tried to buy bitten man’s silence

A dog owner found guilty of trying to buy the silence of a man who was bitten by his pet has been jailed.

Ollie Deeks, 25, of Fornham Road, Bury St Edmunds had denied two offences but last month was convicted by a jury following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Deeks was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice by offering the victim money to drop the allegation and a second offence of making threats to the same man in an attempt to have the case discontinued.

When Deeks returned to court today, Judge Martyn Levett sentenced Deeks 12 months jail and banned him from owning a dog for seven years.

The judge said a hearing next month will decide the fate of the dog.

Katherine Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Michael Harrison, 32, was bitten on the wrist in Ickleton Place, Haverhill on April 25 last year by a pit bull cross called Diablo.

He needed 36 stitches and spent several weeks in hospital for surgery after the bite became infected.

The prosecution said, after Mr Harrison made a statement to police about what happened, Deeks first offered him money to drop his allegations and then made threats.

Mr Harrison said in court that Deeks told him to say a different dog had been responsible and told him he would send ‘his people’ after him.

Deeks denied in court that he had tried to bribe or threaten Mr Harrison saying he only offered him money for food.

At an earlier hearing, Deeks pleaded guilty to having a dog dangerously out of control.