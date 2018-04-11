Jack leads Suffolk cadet team to silver medal place

A team from the Army Cadet Force’s Bury St Edmunds ‘A’ Company Cadets have taken the silver medal in the 7th Infantry Brigade Combat Cadet 2018 competition.

Cadets from a the Eastern region gathered for the prestigious Annual East of England Combat Cadet 2018 on Stanta training ground near Thetford last Weekend, to battle it out it out over 48 hours in a test of multiple skills, from team building to first aid. Team Suffolk was led by Ixworth Cadet Sgt Jack Cumming, on his final exercise before leaving the Cadet Force on his 18th birthday.