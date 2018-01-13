Ixworth rescuers reunited with car crash man

Two schoolgirls who came to the rescue of a man who had a road traffic accident in Ixworth have been praised by him after an appeal to find them by the Bury Free Press.

Victoria Campbell and Charlotte Lumley, both 14, were in the High Street when Andy Ross had an epileptic fit at the wheel of his car and hit a wall on December 21.

Victoria called an ambulance and gave instructions until the paramedics arrived, while Charlotte called their mothers.

When Victoria’s mum, Amanda, and Charlotte’s mum, Sally, came they forced the car door open and made Mr Ross comfortable until help got there.

Mr Ross said: “The girls, in my book, were truly fantastic. Things could and probably would have turned out a lot different for me if it weren’t for their quick thinking.”

Mrs Campbell said: “We were so proud of the girls. For them seeing it happen in front of their eyes, keeping calm and dealing with it completely on there own until we got there, was just simply amazing.”

Mr Ross was taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder and Mrs Campbell said that her daughter had been worried about him.

But after Mr Ross got in contact with us to appeal to find his ‘Samaritans’ that day, they saw the article online and said they can now rest knowing he is okay.

Mrs Campbell said: “It was nice to know what happened to him and that he made contacted via the Bury Free Press especially as Victoria was worried over Christmas.”

Mr Ross got emails from Amanda, Sally and Victoria and was happy he found them.

He said: “It was brilliant, the power of the press, hey? When I replied to the emails I did it with watery eyes.

“I hope I can get a chance to say thanks in person.”