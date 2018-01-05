Ixworth car accident man wants to give thanks

A man from Felixstowe wants to thank the people that helped him after he had an accident in Ixworth.

Andy Ross, suffered an epileptic fit whilst at the wheel of his company car in the High Street on December 21.

Though he is not sure what he collided with he did dislocated his right shoulder.

He said: “Two ladies found my mobile phones and were asking about the unlocking codes, so they could let my company and my wife know.

“Those wonderful ladies could have robbed me blind, but instead were true samaritans.”

Ross also said a man and a woman from the funeral directors, A E Thurlow and Son, came over to help.

He said: “It’s just great to know that there are some truly nice people about and I would just like to pass on my thanks to all that helped me that day.”

If you helped Mr Ross he would be happy for you to contact him by email at andysross@hotmail.co.uk