Isla is a 100 per cent SATS star

While education is not all about test results, a Bury St Edmunds school is celebrating achieving a set of high scores.

Horringer Court School, in Glastonbury Road, came out so strongly in last year’s SATs that pupils’ results were 13 percentage points above the national average and 17 percentage points above the Suffolk average, with one student gaining a rare 100 per cent score.

Year 7 pupil Isla Cockerton achieved the perfect result for her maths test.

Tania Johnson, headteacher, said: “We are so proud of all of our pupils for their efforts, which have resulted in such success for Horringer Court. I would like to thank all of the staff involved for their hard work leading up to and during SATs week.

“With the pressures that an external exam bring, it is difficult to ensure not a single mark is dropped, so we are very proud of Isla. We are also very proud of every pupil who completed the tests as they all tried their best.”