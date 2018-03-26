Investigation finds no sign of aircraft crash at Elveden

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk have attended a suspected aircraft incident near to Elveden and found no evidence of an aircraft crash.

The crews and Suffolk Police were called to the scene at around 13.50pm after a report of a suspected aircraft incident.

Six fire appliances from Brandon, Thetford, Woodbridge, Newmarket and two from Bury St Edmunds attended and drones were used in the area but nothing was found.

RAF Lakenheath have also confirmed that all of their jets have been accounted for.