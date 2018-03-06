Interim headteacher appointed at Sybil Andrews Academy

A Bury St Edmunds secondary school has appointed an interim headteacher following the sudden departure of its first principal.

Trenica King will take on the role at Sybil Andrews Academy after Easter and the process to recruit a permanent headteacher to start in September is underway.

Principal Andy Prestoe, who oversaw the launch of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust school in 2016, left at half-term for ‘personal and professional reasons’.

Miss King said: “Having met the governors and staff, what struck me instantly is the ambition everyone has for the school to be the best it can be.

“I want to assist as much as possible with that and I’m very excited to lead the school for the summer term.”

She has 10 years of senior leadership experience in secondary schools including three years as headteacher at New Rickstones Academy, in Witham.

This term Miss King has been interim headteacher at St Edward’s Church of England School and Sixth Form College, in Romford, which the trust has been supporting.

She was a winner in the Guardian Teaching Awards 2000.

Tim Coulson, trust chief executive, said they were ‘fortunate to have secured the services of such an experienced and delightful headteacher’.

He added: “Trenica will support the leadership team and staff as they plan to grow even further than the numbers first envisaged for the school, such has become its popularity in the town.”