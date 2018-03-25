In it to swim it at Rotary Club’s Swimarathon

The Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds held its fifth annual Swimarathon at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday.

The challenge saw teams from Thurston Community College, Chesterton Community College, Bury Sea Cadets, Jackson Windows and the Rotary Club take to the water to swim as many lengths as possible in 45 minutes.

Thurston Community College Team One finished with the highest score of 128 lengths.

All money raised will go towards East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, CLIC Sargent and the Rotary Club’s Local Charity Fund.