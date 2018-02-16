If you go down to the woods tonight, you might meet the wolf, three piggies and Red Riding Hood

Beware the big bad wolf, as he is taking over the stage in Onehouse this week.

The tale of Red Riding Hood is being brought to life at the village’s community centre.

Members of Onehouse, Harleston and Shelland Jubilee Players are putting the finishing touches to their production under the watchful eye of director Brian Jones.

“It has been great – we have a very funny script,” he said. “The whole village helps with setting up the stage and taking it down.”

Brian praised the ‘talented’ set designer and seamstresses who made many of the costumes from scratch, while he also thanked villagers for their time behind the scenes making the pantomime a reality.

Red Riding Hood opened on Wednesday evening, followed by a performance last night and the final shows tonight and tomorrow. Brian said he expected it to be a sell-out run.