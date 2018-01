The National Trust’s Ickworth House in Horringer has planned a fun-packed half term full of crafts, to welcome back spring and say goodbye to the cold weather.

Children’s craft sessions themed around ‘the first signs of spring’ will be held at the house, which will see children make their own snowdrops as well as weather mobiles and season trees.

The sessions will cost £2 per child and will run from 10.30am until 3.30pm from February 10 until February 18.