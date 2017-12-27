Ickworth House gets new scooters

Mobility scooter specialist, TGA, has been chosen by the National Trust to provide Breeze S4 mobility scooters to Ickworth House,

The acquisition of the 8mph scooters will give visitors, who have mobility challenges, the chance to explore the Ickworth estate on their own terms.

TGA Managing Director, Daniel Stone, said: “We are honoured to have supplied four of our flagship mobility scooters to the National Trust and Ickworth House.

“Our Breeze scooters will provide a safe and assured driving experience for visitors so they can discover all the delights of Ickworth independently or alongside their family.”

The Breeze scooters rose to fame following their appearance on BBC TV’s Top Gear programme when it won the extreme mobility scooter challenge.

The neoclassical country house, near Bury St Edmunds, has more than 1,800 acres, include the Walled Garden, Italianate Garden, Fairy Lake and impressive park and woodland grounds.