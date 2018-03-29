Hunt for man who exposed himself in Stowmarket

A man who exposed himself in Stowmarket earlier this week is being looked for by police.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Monday, March 26,in Stowupland Street.

A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were sitting by the bridge over the River Gipping, when they were approached from the direction of Stowupland Road by two men along the footpath.

One of the men is then reported to have removed his clothing, entered the river and made suggestive comments towards the bench.

He then got out of the river, put his clothes back on and walked along the path towards Station Road with the other man.

The suspect is described as white, around 40-years-old, of heavy build and with short hair. His clothing was described as a dark blue jacket, white t-shirt and green trousers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Stowmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference 16445/18.