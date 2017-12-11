Hundreds turn out for Festive Forest Challenge

Elves, Santas and tinsel-wearing fund-raisers wearing were joined by a running Christmas present for a charity challenge on Saturday.

A record 320 people took part in the annual Festive Forest Challenge, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, which saw entrants run, walk and Nordic walk the 10km, half-marathon and 20-mile routes through King’s Forest – with Christmas-themed attire optional.

West Stow, Suffolk. Festive Forest Challenge to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care - half marathon and 10km run and walk. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Organised by Kevin Marshall of Positive Steps PT, it was the fifth year of the event, which started in 2013 with just 50 entrants.

This year, it is estimated the challenge will have raised £6,000 for the charity through entry fees and sponsorship.

Charlie De-Moore, hospice events fund-raiser, said: “It was absolutely brilliant, a super day, with a really positive and fun atmosphere. We had bands of merry elves, Father Christmas’ and Christmas trees.

“It’s such a nice day, for everyone who takes part and for all of those who volunteer, too. We would like to send a massive thank you to Kevin from Positive Steps for organising the event.

“We are so grateful for his continued support.”

Having supported the hospice for a number of years, in 2017 Positive Steps has raised £15,200 through organising the forest run, the annual Bury to Clare Challenge held in May, and the Hospice Hoops event in August.

