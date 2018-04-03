Hundreds take part in Walk of Witness through Bury St Edmunds

Hundreds of people marched through Bury St Edmunds town centre on Good Friday to mark the true meaning of Easter.

The Walk of Witness, organised by Churches Together in Bury St Edmunds and District, saw crowds follow a cross through the town to reflect Christ’s journey through Jerusalem.

Walk of Witness in Bury St Edmunds.'''Picture: Mecha Morton.

With representatives from many different churches taking part, the event started with a service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

A procession followed a large wooden cross, accompanied by a single drum beat by Thomas Mundell, over Angel Hill, up Abbeygate Street and along Buttermarket.

The march arrived at a stage, on Cornhill, where pupils from Great Barton Primary Academy sang a hymn accompanied by the Salvation Army Band.

There were dramatised readings with a narrator and church representatives taking the parts of Mary Magdalene, a Roman centurion and Pontius Pilate.

The Bury Drop-In choir also performed followed by a prayer.

Heather Corbell, chair of Churches Together in Bury St Edmunds and District, said: “The service was very well attended and the cathedral was absolutely packed.

“The dramatisation was great. It was a great privilege to have Bury Drop-In choir singing and I was very grateful to Great Barton Primary especially when it was their first day of the holidays.

“It’s such a significant day for all Christians everywhere. We had representatives from many different churches taking part. Even the drama group were from different churches.

“It’s such a joint effort by everybody and thank you to everyone who made it possible.”

- For a full spread of pictures of the event see this Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.