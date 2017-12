More than 50 Christmas trees went on display at two yuletide village festivals last weekend.

Hundreds of people attended both the Thurston Christmas Tree Festival as well as the Great Barton Festival, on Saturday and Sunday.

Marion Canter and Maureen Ridgwell with their WI tree

The Thurston festival was held at St Peter’s Church and in the village library, with a combined 38 trees, while the Great Barton festival was held at the Holy Innocents Church, with 21 trees.

The trees for both events were all donated and decorated by local people, businesses, groups and organisations

“It was a great success with several hundred people attending over the weekend,” said Richard Fawcett, chair of the Friends of Thurston Library.

“We also had an magician called Tricky Ricky in the library, a craft workshop and a carol service in the church.”

Linda Scoles - Verger and member of the Barton Players

“People seemed to enjoy putting the festival together as much as the event itself.

“Everyone was really imaginative with their decorations including badminton rackets and Christmas crackers.”

Great Barton Christmas Tree festival attracted around 250 people.

Groups decorating trees this year included Great Barton Primary Academy, locals scouts, beavers and cubs, the Flower Club, Allotment Association and the church’s choir.

“It’s a small event but also very beautiful, and everyone had a great time,” said Linda Scoles, church verger.

For more pictures, see this week’s Bury Free Press newspaper.