Familiar faces from the world of speedway joined hundreds of fans of the sport on Friday to say farewell to former Mildenhall Fen Tigers captain Danny Ayres.

Riders, supporters, team managers and promoters from across the country came together with the family of the 33-year-old who took his own life on February 1.

More than 300 people, many wearing pink as requested by the family, took to the terraces at Mildenhall Stadium to watch one of the sport’s greatest entertainers make his final lap of the track he had called home for the past two seasons.

Danny Ayres funeral (29604383)

Following behind were a number of his former Fen Tigers team mates including Jordan Jenkins, Ryan Kinsley, Sam Bebee and David Wallinger, while former Eastbourne Eagles star Georgie Wood rode one of Ayres’ race bikes.

“It is a mega thing to do and it was nice to be asked to ride Danny’s bike on a day like this. I can’t put into words what this really means,” said Wood. “Danny’s death has touched so many people and you can see just how he has brought everyone in speedway together. Hopefully we have all put on the best show we can for him.”

After being given the sort of send off Ayres was used to receiving following his many race victories at the West Row stadium, it was standing room only as a similar size crowd attended a service to celebrate his life at the West Suffolk Crematorium.

Danny Ayres was set to race for Ipswich Witches in the 2020 season (29604428)

Among all the tears were smiles as the commentary of Ayres’ dramatic heat 19 in last year’s British Final played out ahead of the service followed by an excerpt of a television interview he gave after winning a heat for the Glasgow Tigers.

Jodie Pledge, Danny’s partner and mother of his two daughters, Lilou and Anaiya, speaking after the event said: “He wasn’t just mine and the girls’ Danny, he belonged to everyone and everyone was special to him.

“My girls are very lucky as although they have lost their dad they have got his legacy and memories to look back on thanks to speedway.”

