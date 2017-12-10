Hundreds attend older person’ information fair in Bury St Edmunds

Around 500 people attended Bury St Edmunds’ first information fair for older people.

The Older Persons’ Information Fair was held at the Apex on Friday between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Jo Churchill MP, left, who brought the fair to Bury St Edmunds

More than 30 organisations were on hand to give out information on a range of topics from support networks to health, transport, clubs advice, befriending schemes, arts, older persons’ fitness, gardening schemes, police and crime, fire and safety, adult learning and volunteering networks.

The fair was organised by Jo Churchill MP who was pleased with how it went.

She said: “I was delighted to see so many people enjoying themselves with many staying even after the event had finished,” said Mrs Church- ill.

“It was wonderful to have so many providers in one room, who could also learn from and help each other, too.”

The Older Persons Information Fair gets under way with more than 30 stalls

Organisations attending included Age UK, CAB, Driving Miss Daisy, Art Branches, One Life Suffolk and Health Watch Suffolk.

Betty Ranson, 87, from Bury St Edmunds, picked up some health information.

“I heard about it from the instructor of my keep fit class and it’s been a really good event,” she said.

“I picked up some information on osteoporosis, the cathedral, and had nice a cup of tea and some cake.”

Our Special Friends group gave out information on the benefits of animal companionship