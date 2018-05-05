Hotel management student from Bury St Edmunds gains £3,000 scholarship from Jurys Inn Hotels

Hospitality student Maddy Sears from Bury St Edmunds has been awarded a £3,000 scholarship by Jurys Inn Hotels to support her training.

Maddy is on a two year BA degree course in hotel management and hospitality at the Edge Hotel School at the Universisty of Essex in Colchester.

She worked at Bury St Edmunds Waitrose after finishing her A-levels at Suffolk One and in February started her course at Colchester.

Maddy and fellow students will work at the four star Wivenhoe House hotel as part of her course, gaining hands on practical experience.

Edward Gallier, head of learning and development at Jurys Inn Hotels, said: “There is so much young talent coming through but Maddy really stood out as someone with real passion and drive.

“We are very pleased to award her our scholarship to support her studies. She has a great career ahead of her.”