Hospice on the hunt for its poster pooch

A charity is searching for a pooch which can strike the perfect pose to become the face of its popular dog show.

St Nicholas Hospice Care has once again teamed up with the Bury Free Press to find a picture-perfect pooch to star on marketing materials for the third annual Paws in the Park.

St Nicholas Hospice Care's Paws in the Park logo

Last year, British bulldog Buster Boo proved his photogenic credentials, but now the hunt is on for another pooch who can prove a hit in front of the camera.

Charlie De-Moore, a hospice events fund-raiser, said: “Buster Boo really was a perfect poster pooch.

“He was a big hit with everyone when he visited the hospice for his photo shoot and the camera really did love him. His lovely nature really did shine through.”

The winning dog will not only appear on all marketing materials for this year’s Paws in the Park, including posters, banners and flyers, but its owner will win a 10ins by 8ins professional portrait of their dog plus a family ticket (two adults and two children) for the event.

A selection of entries will be published in the Bury Free Press before all photographs are judged by a panel to find the cutest canine who will become the face of Paws in the Park 2018.

Charlie added: “In 2017, more than 500 dogs entered and choosing a winner was a near impossible job for our judges.

“Paws in the Park really is a great day out for the whole family as well as raising funds for a worthy cause, but first we need to find a photogenic pooch to take a starring role in promoting the show.

“If you think your pet has what it takes then please send in their photo. Their pedigree doesn’t matter we just want a pooch with plenty of personality.”

Entering the competition is simple – you can either fill in the form in today’s Bury Free Press and enclose a photograph of your pooch, or, alternatively, you can nominate your dog online at www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/paws-poster-pooch.

The closing date is Monday, March 5, at 9am and the winner will be announced in the Bury Free Press on Friday, March 16.

All details requested must be completed otherwise we will be unable to enter your pet into the competition.

Entrants (human and canine) must also be able to attend a Paws in the Park a photo-call on Monday, March 12, at the charity’s Bury St Edmunds hospice.

Paws in the Park, which is sponsored by Chassis Cab, will feature a variety of different dog show classes, including best junior handler, dog judges most want to take home and many more.

Last year the occasion, which is organised by the hospice and Swayne and Partners veterinary surgeons, raised £9,000 for the charity which provides end-of- life care for people across the local area coping with long-term and life-limiting conditions.

The dog show, which is sponsored by Bury’s Chassis Cab, takes place on Sunday, May 20 from 10am to 4pm.

Find out more at www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk/paws-in-the-park