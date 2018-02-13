Hopes for new Suffolk County Council chief executive by Easter

Suffolk County Council hopes to be able to appoint a new chief executive by Easter – more than six month after its last one, Deborah Cadman, left to run the new West Midlands Authority.

The deadline for applications was Monday and a shortlist will be drawn up for interviews on March 19, in the hope the successful applicant can be confirmed at a full council meeting on March 22.

A previous attempt to find a replacement was abandoned last autumn because the staff appointments committee was not satisfied with the applicants’ skills.

The interim chief executive since Ms Cadman left has been the county’s director of children’s services Sue Cook.