Homes plan for closed village school’s site

A planning application has been made for eight homes on part of the site of the old Tuddenham Primary school.

Outline permission was given in 2013 for homes and a new village hall on the site and Mill House Homes has now applied for full planning permission for the homes, with four garages, on the part of the 0.29 hectare site nearest the High Street.

The design statement says: “The scheme proposes eight dwellings of design and appearance complimentary to this village setting.

“Three dwelling-types are shown; four two-storey cottages on the important High Street frontage and two types of two-storey houses in the body of the site.”

It adds: “A clear opportunity exists to remove the abandoned school and introduce sensitive residential development; in addition, the site is large enough to accommodate a new purpose-built Village Hall.”