Home Office confirms Corrie grant funding

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore has announced today that the Policing Minister Nick Hurd has agreed that the Home Office will to help towards the cost of the search for the missing airman Corrie McKeague.

The PCC applied to the Home Office for special grant funding to cover the £2.15million spent on the investigation. This Home Office fund is available to PCC’s to help deal with costs linked to unpredictable events and emergencies.

A more detailed announcement will be made in due course but the grant is expected to be in the region of £800k which will be shared between Suffolk and Norfolk as it was a joint major investigation inquiry.

Tim Passmore said, “I welcome this rebate from the Home Office which makes a contribution to the £2.15million which the Constabulary has spent on this major investigation.

“Throughout this investigation I have ensured that the Constabulary has had the resources it needed but sadly, despite the most extensive search ever carried out in this country, they’ve been unable to find Corrie.”

The 23-year-old gunner, who was based at RAF Honington, vanished in September 24, 2016, after a night out in Bury St Edmunds and searches for him at a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, since March 2017, did not find him.

Mr Passmore said: “I cannot begin to imagine what Corrie’s family and friends have been through over the past 18 months but I hope they understand that the Constabulary has worked tirelessly to find Corrie.”