‘Historic moment’ as House of Lords backs new West Suffolk Council

The House of Lords has backed the creation of a new West Suffolk Council.

It follows approval by the House of Commons last week for the authority, which will replace St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils.

In his speech to the Lords on Wednesday, Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth, told the Grand Committee that the proposals had strong public support. Lord Tebbit, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, noted how the councils had already been working closely together.

The orders to create the new council are due to be signed later this month.

St Edmundsbury Cllr Carol Bull and Forest Heath Cllr Ruth Bowman, chairman and vice chairman of the Future Governance Steering Group, said it was a ‘historic moment not just for West Suffolk but the UK as a whole’ as they were at the ‘forefront of transforming local Government nationally’ and putting residents ‘at the heart’ of the changes.