High winds cause disruption across Suffolk

High winds have caused disruption across the county with rail service cancellations and power cuts.

Greater Anglia have confirmed that high winds have damaged the overhead wires between Colchester and Ipswich, as well as Stowmarket and Norwich, with all train services between these stations being ‘severely disrupted’ this morning.

A spokesman added: “Due to the high winds, trees have also fallen on to the tracks, which have caused some damage to some of our trains.

“This is affecting trains between Marks Tey and Sudbury, as well as between Ipswich and Lowestoft, in the Wivenhoe area, between Thetford and Attleborough, and at Elmswell.

“Network Rail teams are heading to all locations and are working as quickly and safely as possible in the current conditions.”

Power cuts have been reported across the region including in Bury St Edmunds, Little Saxham, Woolpit, Needham Market, Elmswell, Bardwell, Barnham, Thetford, Brandon and Stowmarket.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said they have extra engineers working to clear damage caused by the winds and to restore the power as quickly as possible.

Suffolk Police said they received 143 calls between 4.53am and 8.30am about obstructions in the roads around the county.

Billy Wappett, of Tollgate Lane, Bury, said he awoke at 4am to find about ten garage roofs in his garden.

“We called them this morning but they said there was a bit of a wait because of other problems on the road. But we just wanted to do something to make sure that nothing else happened during the night,” he said.

“It’s amazing that it could happen - it looks like a war scene.”

For more details on the power cuts, visit ukpowernetworks.co.uk

For information on rail services, visit www.greateranglia.co.uk

