High-flyer Scott takes first solo flight on 16th birthday

A Bury St Edmunds teenager celebrated his 16th birthday in style last week after taking to the air for his first solo flight.

Scott Cansdale, who is a student at King Edward VI School in Bury, undertook two years of training before embarking on the mission, which saw him airborne for 15 minutes in a Cessna 152 on Thursday, April 19.

“It went really well and it was quite smooth once I got up there. I was very nervous because a lot of friends and family were watching but it was really fun,” he said.

Scott reached the milestone at Skyward Flight Training based at Rougham Airfield, where he has been learning to fly with instructor Chris Sheperd-Rose and the school’s director, Jeff Carlisle-Dodd, since he was 12 years old.

“I’ve wanted to learn to fly ever since I went on holiday on a plane about five years ago. I was curious about it how it all works,” he said.

“I love seeing different places and it’s a really cool job to have.”

Scott has plans to be a commercial pilot and is already working towards getting on to an 18 month course at CAE Oxford Aviation Academy when he turns 18, which will see him train for five months in Arizona.

“I was excited to complete my solo flight which I was waiting for ages to do. I just can’t wait to get my licence now,” he said.

Scott’s dad, Darren, is confident that his son will reach his goals.

“Scott is passionate about what he does and is already putting in extra time at school to get the grades he needs to get into the academy. I’m incredibly proud and will back him all the way,” he said.