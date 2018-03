A lovingly-restored village church will open its doors to the public next week.

St Mary’s Ickworth, the Hervey family church, is hosting full tours on Wednesday at 4pm and again on May 5 at 10am.

Tours will include the family vaults and the clock tower, which are rarely on view to the public.

Tickets are £5, including a guide book. Booking is essential, as each tour has a maximum number of 12 participants. Email john@ickworth.org.uk