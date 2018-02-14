Help us remember the fallen

An online appeal has been launched to raise the last £1,000 towards a more fitting war memorial for Red Lodge.

The village has a short stone pillar beside its Millenium Centre community hall as a venue for Remembrance Day gatherings but local people have asked for something more appropriate.

So a War Memorial Committee was formed, made up of representatives of Forest Heath District and Red Lodge Parish Councils, with St Christopher’s School and Church.

It has already found grant funding for £17,000 but needs a further £1,000 to meet the full cost so has set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page to raise it.

Red Lodge’s Forest Heath District councillor Lance Stanbury, chairman of the War Memorial Committee, said, “While the village does have a memorial at the Millennium Centre, it is small and, rightly, our local community wants a more appropriate one to properly mark the sacrifice made by local people in all conflicts since World War I.

“This is a collective community project and we want to see the memorial installed ready to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One on 11th November 2018.

“Whilst Red Lodge is a new community, current and future generations want to show their respect and remember the fallen at a fitting memorial and I hope that, through local support, we can achieve that aim.

“There has been research into whether any lives of Red Lodge residents have been lost in wars and, as it’s a brand new community, there have not. But residents have welcomed the focus point for remembrance in the village and this memorial will be more fitting for that purpose.

“It is there to remember the loss in all conflicts. Let us hope that names will not need to be added.”

Residents are being consulted on a final design, but the aim is for a conventional obelisk memorial.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/red-lodge-war-memorial