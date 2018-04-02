Help those in need, says Bishop Martin

The people of Suffolk have been urged by the county’s most senior Church of England clergyman to ‘help those in need’ this Easter.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, said Easter was a time to live your life for others.

“Jesus’ resurrection from the dead frees us from living defensively, and instead we can live generously and hopefully,” he said.

“We let go bit by bit of our fear of death, which lurks in the background of our lives, to live differently out of love.”

Bishop Martin, who was due to finish a 10-day pilgrimage around Suffolk yesterday, identified volunteering, raising money and giving up time to help others in need as ways of doing that.

“I have encouraged churchgoers this Lent to raise funds for a local charity in their community to match the £50,000 we raised for the starving people of Kagera in Tanzania last year,” he said.

“Raising money is just part of giving. Giving ourselves and our time, and building relationships to support those in need, whatever their need may be, is how each of us can live our lives differently, enabling others to live differently too.

“And of course we all know what happens. We visit someone we want to help, and spend time with them, and then come away and realise we have gained far more than we feel we have given them.

“We have been changed – our life is different, we might even say in some way it is new. That is Easter. Living our lives differently, out of love, not fear.”