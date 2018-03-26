Help Bury Market with exhibits for its pop-up museum

Memories and mementoes connected with Bury St Edmunds Market are being sought for a pop up museum arts project.

As part of a community Arts Project Markets Matter, the market will host a pop-up museum on May 16 and 23 as part of the national Love Your Local Market Campaign.

They seek old photographs of stalls, traders, customers and produce plus memorabilia such as stories, letters, signs and objects connected with the market. Audio visual recordings are also welcome.

They want to create for a time-line outline of multi-generational market trading families.

Coordinator Louise Gridley, whose family has long market connections, said: “All contributions will be recorded, archived and subsequently made available to future generations.”

Contributions are needed on temporary loan for the duration of the project.

You can drop off your relics at Moyse’s Hall Museum desk, labelled with your name, email, contact phone number.

Documents and photogtraphs will be scanned and returned.

If you can scan them, email them to the Learning Heritage Officer at Moyse’s Hall Museum: daniel.clarke@westsuffolk.gov.uk

Or you can post copies or originals to: Daniel Clarke, Learning Heritage Officer, Moyse’s Hall Museum, Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1DX.

All items must be in by Friday April 27.

Louise added; “We are currently looking for traders to interview as part of a school film project for the pop-up museum.

“If you are a current trader willing to talk about your life on the market, or a descendent of a trader with stories to tell then we are waiting to hear from you.”

Email art@louisegridley.com