Woman, 67, donates blood for 50th time in Bury St Edmunds

A Bury St Edmunds woman has received a certificate and badge from the NHS Blood and Transplant after donating blood for the 50th time.

Claire Lamont-Buxton, 67, gave blood for the first time in Bath, where she grew up, when she was 17 years old.

She was inspired to do so after watching her father, who was a doctor, give blood when she was a child.

The retired nurse has been donating on and off for 50 years, having to stop when she had her two children and when she went to work as a medical secretary in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

“It’s wonderful to be able to do it,” she said.

“I really appreciate it. It makes me feel like I’m helping people and I always get a text after donating to thank me and tell me who I’ve helped. That’s really lovely.”

Claire donates at The Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds every three to six months.

“It’s a great thing. I wish more people did it. It helps so many people who have been in road crashes and things or even with every day life for those who have long-term illnesses,” she said.

“I am recovering from an accident so have had to stop for a little while, but am looking forward to being back and donating more blood soon.”