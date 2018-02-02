Health and care recruiters

New recruitment service in Suffolk, Norfolk and North Essex aimed at the health and care sector

Care Careers East, based in Needham Market, is a not for profit organisation working with care providers seeking staff in Suffolk, Norfolk and North Essex.

It also works with individuals who would like to work in the industry by matching them with existing vacancies.

Although adult social care jobs have increased by 11,000 across the region in the last five years Skills for Care estimates 7.4 per cent of adult social care sector roles in the East are vacant - equal to around 10,000 vacancies at any one time.

Much of this is due to people levaing the sector soon after joining as well as difficulties attracting staff, particularly younger workers in the East.

Care Careers East aims to help employers tackle these recruitment challenges.

The recruitment service is a sister organisation to The Suffolk Brokerage, a not for profit organisation dedicated to raising care standards in Suffolk by providing impartial advice and guidance to the county’s care sector.

Care Careers East recruitment services manager, Emma White, said: “We have a successful track record in helping and expert knowledg of the local health and social care market.

“Launching a recruitment services company to support the sector to get the quality staff it needs, as well as helping people looking for care work find the right job, seemed like a natural expansion of what we already do.

“We can offer care providers the benefit of our specialist knowledge over generalist recruitment agencies. Many already know us and trust us and we have a good reputation with employers.

“We have set up as a not for profit organisation so we can offer low cost but high quality recruitment solutions.”

She added: “We are good at spotting what it takes to be successful in this sector, with a focus on recruiting people with the right values.” Call 01449 721904 or go to Care Careers East