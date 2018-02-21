Headteacher leaves Bury St Edmunds secondary school for ‘personal and professional reasons’

A Bury St Edmunds school which opened just over a year ago is searching for a new headteacher following the sudden departure of Andy Prestoe.

Mr Prestoe left the Sybil Andrews Academy, in Rougham Tower Avenue, at half-term for ‘personal and professional reasons’.

The school, which is part of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, intends to appoint a new headteacher.

Vice principals Shaun Douglas and James Mason will lead the school over the next few weeks.

They will be supported by other senior leaders in the trust’s neighbouring secondary schools.

Tim Coulson, chief executive at Samuel Ward Academy Trust, said: “We can confirm that Andy Prestoe left his position as headteacher of Sybil Andrews Academy at half-term for personal and professional reasons.

“We are fortunate to have a very fine wider senior leadership team and Shaun Douglas and James Mason will lead the school over the next few weeks.

“Samuel Ward Academy Trust has also arranged for them to be supported by other senior leaders from neighbouring secondary schools within the Trust.

“Our intention is to appoint a new permanent headteacher as soon as possible who we envisage starting at the school in September.”

Paul Rayner, chairman of governors at the school, said: “Andy has been an excellent first headteacher of Sybil Andrews Academy and we have been fortunate to have had his leadership – both in overseeing the opening of our new school and the fantastic progress the school has made throughout the first 18 months.

“I am confident that the school leadership team and governing body will continue to build on the excellent start the school has made.”

Mr Prestoe oversaw the launch of Sybil Andrews, which opened in September 2016 on the site of the former St James Middle School and moved to a purpose-built school, in Rougham Tower Avenue, a few months later at the end of November.