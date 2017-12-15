Have yourself a very hygienic Christmas

A Mildenhall hotel has been recognised by West Suffolk councils for its good food hygiene at their annual awards, after being given a five star rating.

The Riverside House Hotel, in Mill Street, scooped the councils’ 50th Eat Out, Eat Well award, which was presented to them on December 12.

The environmental team at West Suffolk councils carried out more than 585 hygiene inspections at cafes, restaurants, takeaways and other food businesses this year, awarding ratings of zero to five stars.

Ged Sharrocks, general manager of The Riverside House Hotel, said: “We want everyone who has a meal here to enjoy their food and to have a good experience. Health and hygiene as well as good flavoursome food is at the heart of what we do here.

“It is another way that we can demonstrate how we take pride in looking after our customers, so I am delighted that The Riverside House Hotel has been awarded the 50th West Suffolk Eat Out, Eat Well award.”

Councillor Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath District Council’s Cabinet member for planning and growth, said: “Many of us like to get together with work colleagues and friends and enjoy a Christmas meal out but no one wants to suffer the effects of a nasty bout of food poisoning from cross contaminated foods or undercooked meat. That is why it is so important to look for the scores on the doors before booking your meal.”

The councils are urging everyone to take precautions when preparing meat at home. They ask everyone to separate raw meat from ready to eat food when shopping, not to wash raw meat and to allow appropriate defrosting and cooking time.