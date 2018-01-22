Haughley woman died after falling on wheelchair-bound partner

An 81-year-old woman suffered fatal head injuries when she fell onto her wheelchair-bound partner, an inquest was told.

Sylvia Barnes, of Grange Way, Haughley, fell as she was emerging from a taxi on December 4.

A hearing today at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told by Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley that Ms Barnes condition had deteriorated and she died in Ipswich Hospital on December 13.

The cause of her death had been given as traumatic brain injury.

After formally opening the inquest, Mr Parsley adjourned it to allow the completion of reports.